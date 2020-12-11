Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $317,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,997 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,259 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 351.0% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 16,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $152,760,000 after purchasing an additional 183,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,343,945 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $214,119,000 after purchasing an additional 801,403 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Institutional investors own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on AEM shares. Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Agnico Eagle Mines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.44.

NYSE:AEM opened at $70.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.07. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $980.61 million for the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 144.33%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.