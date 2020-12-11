Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $293,000 Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 6,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.5% during the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.7% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 95.1% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.3% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 112,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $5,715,599.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 513,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,025,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 375,376 shares of company stock valued at $18,845,347. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

Shares of ADM opened at $49.20 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $28.92 and a 52-week high of $52.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

