Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $274,000 Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,803,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,526,361,000 after buying an additional 1,890,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,086,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,244 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,007,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,556,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,298,000 after purchasing an additional 725,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

AVB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist cut their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $189.00 to $183.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $150.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.13.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $162.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.45. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $229.40.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($1.11). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 27.97%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 86,676 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

