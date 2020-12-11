Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $274,000 Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,716,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,079,000 after buying an additional 2,264,040 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,474,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,878,000 after buying an additional 382,007 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,668,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,177,000 after buying an additional 42,311 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,184,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,792,000 after buying an additional 122,801 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 995,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,342,000 after buying an additional 344,695 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

NYSE:AMP opened at $192.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.01 and a fifty-two week high of $198.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.08.

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 21,005 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $3,948,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,970,024. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 302 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total transaction of $59,228.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,925.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,619 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.