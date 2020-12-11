Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $257,000 Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $40,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 385.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMG opened at $1,317.23 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.00 and a 52-week high of $1,384.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,288.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,199.62. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 157.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

In related news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,439,960.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,514.00 to $1,745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,250.00 to $1,320.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,040.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,300.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,317.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

