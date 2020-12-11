Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Reduces Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 96.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,146 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth $43,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $92.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

HLT opened at $107.36 on Friday. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $116.73. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.55, a P/E/G ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.39.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $933.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 5.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 42,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total transaction of $3,840,180.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,850.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,971,385. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

