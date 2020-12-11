Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 6,309 Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 4,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 26.9% during the third quarter. Courage Capital Management LLC now owns 71,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after buying an additional 15,049 shares in the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth $583,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 94.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 22,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 25.5% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $62.88 on Friday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

A number of research firms have commented on EIX. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

