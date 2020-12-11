Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 1,250 Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after buying an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 375.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,794,000 after buying an additional 165,999 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth about $36,170,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,122,000 after buying an additional 136,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA stock opened at $375.14 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $150.06 and a fifty-two week high of $382.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $341.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total value of $446,497.20. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 42,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.02, for a total value of $14,537,560.10. Insiders have sold 82,562 shares of company stock worth $29,083,548 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

