Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases Shares of 10,103 Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% in the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 49.3% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirova increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 350.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 1,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.62.

Shares of BSX opened at $34.00 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 36.59%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total transaction of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

