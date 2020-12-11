Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 64 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1,471.4% in the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $415.00 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The stock has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $404.61 and a 200-day moving average of $408.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 29.75%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.71%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $416.90.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total value of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares in the company, valued at $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

