Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,384 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,390,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,851,000. Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,985 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of -668.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.70. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $100.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 16.44% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is 71.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on V.F. from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on V.F. from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.26.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 62,741 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total value of $4,969,714.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,969,237.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 27,499 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $2,129,797.55. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,299 shares of company stock worth $11,290,112. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

