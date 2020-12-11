Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,385 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

NYSE:SYK opened at $235.13 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $242.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.35 and a 200-day moving average of $203.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total value of $2,527,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYK. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Stryker from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.23.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.