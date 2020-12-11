Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 46.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $400,031,000 after purchasing an additional 277,410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,894 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the second quarter worth about $2,443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $674.00 to $790.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $800.00 to $818.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $742.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

In other news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.19, for a total value of $14,933,173.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,978,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total value of $4,997,147.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,984 shares of company stock worth $35,709,988. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $719.82 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $325.43 and a 52-week high of $758.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $714.17 and its 200 day moving average is $658.07. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th were issued a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

