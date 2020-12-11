Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of L Brands by 268.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in L Brands in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L Brands by 610.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on L Brands from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on L Brands from $17.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on L Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. L Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.84.

NYSE:LB opened at $41.02 on Friday. L Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $42.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.62.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other L Brands news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $749,385.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

