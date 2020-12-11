Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $152.67 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.29 and a 1-year high of $178.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.45.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.