Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JLL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 27.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JLL has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $144.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jones Lang LaSalle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.50.
Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $1.74. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.52 EPS. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt placement, loan sales, equity placement, loan servicing, funds advisory, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and acquisitions services.
