Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $370,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,239 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 53.5% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 49.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS opened at $130.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $134.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMUS shares. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.38.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $1,701,750.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,222,550. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

