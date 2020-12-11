Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $341,000 Investment in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new stake in Pentair during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pentair by 218.4% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair stock opened at $51.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.35. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.77 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 11.58%. Pentair’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNR shares. Vertical Research lowered shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Pentair from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pentair from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Michael Glenn sold 4,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $221,178.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,356.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,289 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,810 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.