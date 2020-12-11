Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $260,000 Investment in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,498,000 after buying an additional 26,888 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 8,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 239.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 18,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $108.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.09.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $120.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.47 and a fifty-two week high of $122.99.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

