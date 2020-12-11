Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $243,000 Investment in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in Nordson by 72.6% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Seeyond purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $116,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the third quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Shelly Peet sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.25, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary G. Puma sold 1,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $366,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,848 shares of company stock valued at $3,374,676 over the last ninety days. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NDSN opened at $198.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.99 and a 200 day moving average of $194.87. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

