Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $388,000 in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 85.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $234.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.15. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day moving average is $206.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Synopsys had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $223.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $228.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Synopsys from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.64.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 9,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $2,096,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,169,312. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,036 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.92, for a total transaction of $2,297,441.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,756.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

