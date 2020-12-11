Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $387,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 226 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantum Capital Management increased its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Booking by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,864.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,104.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,107.29 and a fifty-two week high of $2,170.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,929.12 and its 200 day moving average is $1,779.06.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company’s revenue was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

