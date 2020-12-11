Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $375,000 in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Entergy by 3.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 4,193,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $393,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,045 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Entergy by 27,001.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,848,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,608,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Entergy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

ETR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.14.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $103.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $75.19 and a one year high of $135.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.