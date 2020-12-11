Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $355,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,219,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,285,000 after buying an additional 309,187 shares during the period. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,331,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,666,000. Finally, Deccan Value Investors L.P. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,902,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NASDAQ:OTIS opened at $64.00 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $68.21. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.36.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

