Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $351,000 in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 9,819 shares of the energy giant’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Exelon during the third quarter worth $29,000. Mirova acquired a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 88.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 918 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 202.5% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $41.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.74. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $29.28 and a 12-month high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The energy giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.17. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.04%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXC. Zacks Investment Research raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

