Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $347,000 in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,168 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in Open Text by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 17,291,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $728,561,000 after purchasing an additional 277,368 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Open Text by 14.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,774,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,197,000 after buying an additional 724,395 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Open Text by 134.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,585,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $235,942,000 after buying an additional 3,202,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Open Text by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,941,332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $213,118,000 after acquiring an additional 103,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Open Text by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,880,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,841,000 after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares in the last quarter. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Open Text alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on OTEX. Raymond James set a $49.00 price objective on Open Text and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Open Text from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Open Text from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

OTEX stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Open Text Co. has a 1-year low of $29.11 and a 1-year high of $47.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.82.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.42 million. Open Text had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 7.53%. Open Text’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.151 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.