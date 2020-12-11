Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $325,000 in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 7.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,203,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,535,139,000 after purchasing an additional 859,377 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in ResMed by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,468,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,625,981,000 after purchasing an additional 299,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ResMed by 535.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 273,941 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,962,000 after acquiring an additional 230,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 15.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,630,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $281,593,000 after purchasing an additional 223,033 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in ResMed by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 203,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,966,000 after purchasing an additional 141,315 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ResMed news, insider James Hollingshead sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $506,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 90,733 shares in the company, valued at $19,141,941.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.36, for a total value of $309,831.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 133,694 shares in the company, valued at $27,856,481.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,773 shares of company stock worth $6,547,857 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

Shares of RMD opened at $208.73 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $108.85 and a one year high of $224.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

