Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $275,000 in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3,376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 11,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $544,146.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $41,362.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,307,789.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,765 shares of company stock worth $1,120,653. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Aflac from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.56.

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $45.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The company has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.79.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.23%.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

