Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $273,000 in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 6,866.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,962,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,690,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 2.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,201,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,380,000 after acquiring an additional 395,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in PACCAR by 12.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,266,000 after acquiring an additional 565,573 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 20.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,531,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,348,000 after acquiring an additional 592,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in PACCAR by 108.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,349,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $397,935.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,316 shares in the company, valued at $584,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 6,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.88, for a total transaction of $596,661.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,414.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,380,111. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock opened at $85.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80. PACCAR Inc has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.48.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Argus raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.94.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

