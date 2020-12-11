Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $266,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 978 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRTX. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 200.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,992 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,664,000 after purchasing an additional 120,034 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 341,716 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,900,157 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $517,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91,876 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 10,516 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.79, for a total value of $2,805,563.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,848,178.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $217.36 per share, for a total transaction of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,920,087.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $224.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $260.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $330.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.83.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.