Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $264,000 in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 10.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,644,000 after buying an additional 4,494,348 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its stake in FOX by 15.4% in the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 25,462,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,890,000 after buying an additional 3,398,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 24.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,894,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,061,000 after buying an additional 2,345,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in FOX by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 8,550,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,950,000 after buying an additional 229,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 52-week low of $19.81 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FOXA shares. ValuEngine raised FOX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.21.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

