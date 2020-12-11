Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $248,000 in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 1.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 90,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,077,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 7,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,301 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,135 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael A. George purchased 3,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $671,285.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.22.

NYSE:RL opened at $103.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.66.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

