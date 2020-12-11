Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $232,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.
About Check Point Software Technologies
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.
Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).
Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.