Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $232,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $119.75 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $80.06 and a 52-week high of $130.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $119.01 and a 200-day moving average of $118.57.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.11. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $509.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.76.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

