Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,274 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in HP were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in HP by 1,286.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in HP during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in HP during the third quarter worth $38,000. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $1,883,219.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 48,755 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $1,129,165.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,807,622.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,130 shares of company stock worth $5,592,212 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day moving average is $18.58. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. ValuEngine downgraded HP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on HP from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.87.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

