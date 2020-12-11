Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 192.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,539 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 149,925,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,458,772,000 after buying an additional 17,729,828 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth $79,916,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,735,718 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,009,483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,102,658 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,626,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $418,153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,792,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $12.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of -606.00, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

