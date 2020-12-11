Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OKE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,850,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,722,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 19.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,494,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,911 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 10.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,874,000 after purchasing an additional 535,699 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 6.5% during the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,688,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,903,000 after purchasing an additional 223,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 81.6% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,855,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OKE. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $41.75 on Friday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $78.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

