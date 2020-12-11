Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 25.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,465,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,264 shares during the period. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Centene in the second quarter valued at about $95,159,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 171.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,339,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,706,000 after buying an additional 1,478,974 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Centene by 168.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,145,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,358,000 after buying an additional 1,346,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 88.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,413,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,786,000 after buying an additional 1,132,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Centene from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.53.

Centene stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. Centene Co. has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.39. The company has a market cap of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company had revenue of $29.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Centene’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jesse N. Hunter sold 22,500 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock valued at $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Centene

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.