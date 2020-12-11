Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWK. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $193,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at about $854,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 609,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,914,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 13.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 273,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,927,000 after acquiring an additional 32,904 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

SWK stock opened at $177.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $195.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.10.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

SWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $188.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.00.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.80, for a total value of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,666.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,675,106 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.