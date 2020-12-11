Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 80.6% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 363 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the third quarter worth about $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,482.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Northern Trust by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 7,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $589,856.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 29,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $2,625,317.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,346 shares of company stock worth $6,100,497 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NTRS opened at $91.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $110.48.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 20.72% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

NTRS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.81.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

