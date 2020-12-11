Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 4,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.9% during the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv stock opened at $114.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.99 billion, a PE ratio of 86.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.77. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 260,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,384,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $3,271,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 195,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,283,386.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,300 shares of company stock worth $9,838,983 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FISV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CSFB raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

