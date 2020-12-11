Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 3,879 Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 49.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 284,215 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 255.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 86,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

MXIM stock opened at $84.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.93 and a 12 month high of $87.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $619.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.14 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 9,271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $784,419.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.53, for a total transaction of $135,290.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,598 shares of company stock worth $1,138,650. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MXIM. BidaskClub raised shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

