Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 2,775 Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 954.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 28,896 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,492,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Match Group from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.55.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,243 shares of company stock valued at $10,615,179 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $147.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.18 billion, a PE ratio of -223.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.56 and a 1-year high of $148.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

