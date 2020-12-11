Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 2,289 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 167.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,194 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $87.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12-month low of $46.45 and a 12-month high of $88.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.90. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.096 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 28th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 62.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.58.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

