Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires Shares of 1,804 Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Crown Castle International in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 75,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 2,261.9% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 53,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 180.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CCI opened at $157.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.20. Crown Castle International Corp. has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The firm has a market cap of $67.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($1.09). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This is a boost from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.36%.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.22 per share, with a total value of $1,007,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,497,122.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total value of $985,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,679 shares in the company, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $148.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.30.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

