Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth about $680,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,075,529.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,611 shares of company stock valued at $36,956,253. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $147.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.65.

NYSE TT opened at $139.22 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $140.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $153.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.38. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.28%.

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

