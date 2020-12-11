Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Acquires New Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $210,000. Lomas Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the third quarter worth $11,721,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 7.5% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 2,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 36.9% during the third quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FNV opened at $131.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a PE ratio of 94.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $77.18 and a 52-week high of $166.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.75 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FNV. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $245.00 to $251.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.13.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

