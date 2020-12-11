Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPG. ValuEngine raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.39.

SPG opened at $90.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $149.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.93 and its 200 day moving average is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($1.77). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 65.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

