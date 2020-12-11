Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,173 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Entergy by 10.8% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 24.2% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,040,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 7.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,461,000 after buying an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCF National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 21.6% during the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 3,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Entergy from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.14.

ETR opened at $103.26 on Friday. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $75.19 and a 12-month high of $135.55. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.81 and a 200-day moving average of $101.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.02. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

