Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $214,000 Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of ResMed by 37.7% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 170.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 270 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 5,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total value of $1,006,644.33. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,157,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.49, for a total transaction of $438,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 86,775 shares in the company, valued at $15,228,144.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,773 shares of company stock worth $6,547,857. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

RMD opened at $208.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.49 and its 200 day moving average is $185.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

