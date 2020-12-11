Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $213,000 Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 776 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,240,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,063,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,105,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,402,116,000 after purchasing an additional 163,060 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 526,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,652,000 after purchasing an additional 84,958 shares during the period. Axiom International Investors LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 450,228 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,319,000 after purchasing an additional 39,195 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 693.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 417,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,097,000 after purchasing an additional 364,681 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RNG. Mizuho began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RingCentral from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. RingCentral presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.58.

In other RingCentral news, Director R Neil Williams sold 4,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total transaction of $1,191,420.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,148.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Praful Shah sold 12,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $3,392,555.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,561,504.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 247,653 shares of company stock worth $75,563,640. 11.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RingCentral stock opened at $346.38 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $350.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.21. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.84 and a beta of 0.53.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 9.06% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. RingCentral’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

