Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd Takes $201,000 Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 15,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALXN opened at $118.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.25. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $128.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALXN. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.72.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

